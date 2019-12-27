Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $85.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.61 billion and the lowest is $84.99 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $72.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $279.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.08 billion to $279.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $323.91 billion to $337.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,173.82.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,868.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,771.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.32. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,390.31 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $913.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

