$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 565.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
Newell Brands Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30
Newell Brands Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30
Southwest Airlines Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.54
Southwest Airlines Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.54
Hertz Global Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75
Hertz Global Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75
BMO Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 12.5%
BMO Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 12.5%
Global Indemnity Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15
Global Indemnity Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report