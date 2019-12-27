$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 565.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

