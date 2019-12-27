Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $19.41. Newell Brands shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 884,400 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Newell Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.