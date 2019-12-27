Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.54

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $55.32. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 1,326,390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

