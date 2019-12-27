Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.42. Hertz Global shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 615,239 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

