Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $28.95. Global Indemnity shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBLI. ValuEngine upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.