Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.62

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $37.15. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 3,337 shares changing hands.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $344.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.