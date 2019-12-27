Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 0.8%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 98,838 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

