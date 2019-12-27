QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.30

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.30 and traded as high as $88.81. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 2,435,244 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,905 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

