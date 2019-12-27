Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.83

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.83 and traded as high as $96.99. Lindsay shares last traded at $96.16, with a volume of 28,184 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.