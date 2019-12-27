Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $29.12. Kroger shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 1,641,100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 170.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $35,064,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.1% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

