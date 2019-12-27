Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,160,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $17,000,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

