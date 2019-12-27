CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 22,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 93,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $1.00 target price on CannaOne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

About CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 0.8%
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 0.8%
QUALCOMM Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.30
QUALCOMM Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.30
Lindsay Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.83
Lindsay Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.83
Kroger Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56
Kroger Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Trading 0.7% Higher
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Trading 0.7% Higher
CannaOne Technologies Stock Price Down 6.3%
CannaOne Technologies Stock Price Down 6.3%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report