iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, 200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.