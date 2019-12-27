Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 377,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

