Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 403,060 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

