Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Declines By 14.2%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

STMP stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

