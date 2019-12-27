Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $22,641,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 463.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 795,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $17,395,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 491,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

