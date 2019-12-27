Short Interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Decreases By 14.3%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 163,799 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

