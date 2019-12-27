SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WORX opened at $2.86 on Friday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

