Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

