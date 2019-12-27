COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CMRE stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

