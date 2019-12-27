FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FirstService by 13.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

