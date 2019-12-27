Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BMRC opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $33,808.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $831,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.