Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CLGX opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $683,343. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Corelogic during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

