Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

CAPL opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

