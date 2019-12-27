Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

