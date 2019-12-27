Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

