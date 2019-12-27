Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Computer Task Group Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Computer Task Group Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
COSTAMARE INC/SH Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
COSTAMARE INC/SH Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FirstService Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
FirstService Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bank of Marin Bancorp Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Bank of Marin Bancorp Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Corelogic Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Corelogic Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Crossamerica Partners Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Crossamerica Partners Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report