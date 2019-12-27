Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.