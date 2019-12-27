Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALDX. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $49,472.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

