Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

