Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.