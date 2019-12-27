Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NYSE GNK opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

