Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec."

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,796.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,530. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Continental Building Products during the third quarter valued at $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

