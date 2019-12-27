Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to “Hold”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

