Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. Herc has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Herc by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 23.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 214,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

