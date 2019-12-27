Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to “Strong-Buy”

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBTX. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

IBTX opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

