Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXRX. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
