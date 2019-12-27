Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXRX. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

