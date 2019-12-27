$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $98,056,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 483,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Earnings History and Estimates for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

