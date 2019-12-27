Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

