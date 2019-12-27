BidaskClub Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Buy”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RadNet stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $984.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

