BidaskClub Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $325.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.47. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

