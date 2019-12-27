SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of SINA opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. SINA has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. SINA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SINA by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SINA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

