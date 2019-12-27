BidaskClub Downgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Buy

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 2,507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.