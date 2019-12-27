Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.31 Million

Brokerages expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to announce $643.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.00 million to $663.45 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $544.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of WPX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

