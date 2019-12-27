Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

