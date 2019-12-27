BidaskClub Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Steven Madden by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

