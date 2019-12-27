Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SUNS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

SUNS stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

