Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,602,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 141,516 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.