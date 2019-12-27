$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. AK Steel posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after buying an additional 567,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 394,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

